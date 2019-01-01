Lions' opponent watch: Yemen

Singapore will restart their 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign today when they take on Yemen later.

The first encounter between the two sides ended up in a 2-2 draw with Faris Ramli and Ikhsan Fandi scoring for the Lions - despite Singapore dominating for most of the game.

Yemen for their part are a physical team and tend to use their physical attributes to pressurise their opponents - this leads to unnecessary fouls - allowing their opponents to earn set-pieces in good positions.

They are also quick on the counter but at times lack the final touch to convert their efforts into a goal.

Singapore will have their work cut out for them if they are to secure all three points against this 141st ranked side.