Onyekuru: Monaco forward returns to Galatasaray on loan

The Nigeria forward has returned to Turkey to spend the rest of season with the Lions after struggling for playing time

have completed the signing of Henry Onyekuru on loan from until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 22-year-old joined the Red and Whites from in June but struggled to establish himself at the club, playing just four games with his last outing dating back to September.

Last season, Onyekuru helped Galatasaray win a domestic treble inTurkey - Super Lig title, Turkish Cup and Super Cup - with a return of 16 goals in 44 games across all competitions.

💊 Henry Onyekuru, sponsor hastanemiz Medical Park'ta sağlık kontrolünden geçti. ✅ pic.twitter.com/1KPqxBA0CG — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) January 5, 2020

Onyekuru will be looking to revive his career at Galatasaray and help Fatih Terim's side fight for European football qualification as they are currently placed seventh in the Super Lig table.