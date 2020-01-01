Onyekuru and Lemina return to training with Galatasaray ahead of Super Lig resumption

The African stars have rejoined the rest of Fatih Terim’s team in preparation for the return of the Turkish top-flight

Henry Onyekuru and Mario Lemina have returned to training with ahead of the resumption of the Super Lig.

Football activities have been suspended in since March owing to the outbreak of coronavirus, which is still wreaking havoc around the world.

The Dutch Eredivisie and the French ’s 2019-20 season has been cancelled due to the pandemic but the Super Lig will not be following the same path, having announced June 12 as their possible resumption date.

Lemina, who is on loan from Premier League side till the end of the season, has teamed up with the rest of Fatih Terim’s men in readiness for the restart of the league.

The Gabon international has been a key member of the Yellow-Reds this campaign, featuring in 25 games across all competitions and has taken to the social media to post his picture in training with the side.

Onyekuru, meanwhile, returned to Galatasaray in January on a short-term loan from in an effort to enjoy regular playing time after struggling at Stade Louis II due to loss of form and injury problems.

In his first stint with Galatasaray, Onyekuru featured in 31 league games, scoring 14 goals to help them clinch the 2018-19 Super Lig title.

This term, however, the international has managed nine appearances for Terim’s men, who are third on the league table with 50 points from 26 games.

Onyekuru took to the social media to announce his eagerness for the resumption of the league as he intensifies preparation with the Yellow-Reds.

Blessed to be healthy enough to be back in training. I pray you are all staying safe and we aim to be back in action ASAP! 🙏🏾⚡️💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZRQ4saRjP3 — Henry Onyekuru (@henryconyekuru) May 12, 2020

While Lemina has featured for Lorient, and before joining Southampton in 2017, Onyekuru started his career with Aspire Academy and then teamed up with their partner Eupen after his graduation.

The forward shone during his two-year stay with the Belgian top-flight club, scoring 28 goals in 57 league games before he was snapped up by but his failure to secure a work permit saw him leave the Premier League side without featuring for the Toffees.

With his contract set to expire next month with Galatasaray, his future is still unclear, having been linked with several European clubs lately.