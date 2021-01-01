Onuachu’s late invitation to Super Eagles is ‘disheartening psychologically’ – Ijeh

The Genk striker was initially put on the stand-by list before he was selected to replace Moses Simon in Rohr’s team on Wednesday

Former Nigeria forward Peter Ijeh has slammed Gernot Rohr for the late invitation of Paul Onuachu despite his fine goalscoring form in the Belgian First Division A this season.

The 26-year-old stands as the highest scoring Nigerian player in Europe this season after scoring 27 goals across all competitions for Genk.

Onuachu was called from the standby list on Wednesday to replace Nantes’ Moses Simon who has been barred from leaving France due to Covid-19 restrictions as Nigeria prepare to face Benin and Lesotho for their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next week.

But Ijeh suggested the late consideration of the Genk star could affect his morale.

“The late invitation of Paul Onuachu first as a standby and now invited because another player opted out is so disheartening psychologically,” Ijeh wrote on his social media page.

“I wish he performs, but psychologically it is demoralising to be called up in the format with duress, pressure and not of value and consistency.

“If you watch the patterns written so far in the Super Eagles, it looks like the team is already decided without following the players' club consistency.

“Though I respect all coaches and their philosophies. But you don't run a national team with the same philosophy of a club.”

Onuachu has struggled to find the back of the net in Gernot Rohr's team and has only scored a goal for the Super Eagles which came in his debut outing against Egypt in March 2019.

Ijeh wants better service for the 26-year-old to replicate his club’s goalscoring form at the national team.

“The question now is not if he can perform. The main question is if he can get supply,” the ex- Malmo and Copenhagen forward added.

“As it is today, in Europe today, he is no. 1 finisher with 27 goals. So it is the job of the technical crew to find that missing link or be regarded as incompetent.

“If he is a European, they would celebrate him every day and build around him to contest for European Player of the Year. But when Nigeria devalue such, I wonder where the next generation of players will be?”