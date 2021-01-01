Onuachu: Genk forward wins Belgian Pro League Player of the Year and Golden Boot award

The Nigeria international has been rewarded for his terrific performances for the Blue and White

Paul Onuachu has been announced the 2020-21 Belgian League Player of the Year and winner of the Golden Boot award.

The 26-year-old was in blistering form for John van den Brom’s men, helping the club to finish as runners-up in the Belgian top-flight.

Onuachu bagged 33 amazing goals in 38 league games and amassed 35 strikes across all competitions this season, amid other dazzling displays.

The eye-catching performances have seen the lanky centre-forward win the best player prize in the division.

Paul Onuachu is de Jupiler Pro League Profvoetballer van het jaar! 🏆



Gefeliciteerd, Paul! 👏



•



Paul Onuachu est le Footballeur pro de l'année en Jupiler Pro League ! 🏆



Félicitations Paul ! 👏#jupilerproleague pic.twitter.com/vLzKgzyPB1 — Pro League ⚽️🇧🇪 (@ProLeagueBE) May 24, 2021

His impressive dribbling skills and ball control have also marked him out for excellence and has used his height to a devastating effect, scoring a number of goals with his head

Onuachu also scooped the Golden Boot award following his 33 league strikes to better last season's performances where he missed out on the individual accolade after finishing third.

Jupiler Gouden Stier: Paul Onuachu! 🥇



🏟 38 wedstrijden

⚽ 33 goals



•



Le Taureau d'Or Jupiler : Paul Onuachu ! 🥇



🏟 38 matchs

⚽ 33 buts#jupilerproleague pic.twitter.com/kBHCBovO2Z — Pro League ⚽️🇧🇪 (@ProLeagueBE) May 24, 2021

The forward teamed up with the Blue and White in the summer of 2019 after delivering impressive performances for Midtjylland.

He joined the Danish club in 2012 on scholarship from FC Ebedei and went on to spend seven years with the side scoring 51 league goals in 134 appearances before his departure.

The forward form also ensured he was recalled to the Nigeria national team in March, having last featured for the side in November 2020.

Onuachu scored in each of his appearances on his return to the Super Eagles against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

His contribution helped Gernot Rohr’s men to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon.

Onuachu has two years left on his current contract with Genk and it is yet to be seen if he will remain with the club beyond the summer.