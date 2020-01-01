Onuachu dedicates first brace of the season against Mechelen to Genk fans

The Nigeria international netted twice to help the Blue and White secure their first win of the season at Luminus Arena

Paul Onuachu has dedicated his first brace of the season for in their 3-1 victory over Mechelen in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game to the fans and his team.

The 26-year-old delivered eye-catching performances at Luminus Arena, helping his side clinch their first win of the 2020-21 campaign.

The forward inspired Hannes Wolf’s men to a comeback victory, cancelling out Kerim Mrabti’s opener with his brilliant effort in the 10th minute.

More teams

Junya Ito then gave the Blue and White the lead for the first time in the encounter before the international sealed the victory with a fine strike.

Prior to the victory, Genk were winless in their opening four league games of the season, drawing against OH Leuven and Standard Liege before losing against and Beerschot.

The Super Eagles striker has taken to the social media to dedicate his goals to the team and the club supporters.

“[The goals is] for the team and fans,” Onuachu posted on Instagram

Onuachu has now scored four goals in five league games this season and will hope to continue his impressive form against Oostende on September 28.

Onuachu joined Genk last summer and helped the club to finish seventh in the Belgian First Division A table.

The forward started his career with Nigerian side Ebedei before he moved to Europe in 2012, joining Midtjylland.

The 26-year-old spent six years with the Danish Superliga side, helping the club to win the league title in 2018 and Cup diadem in 2019 before he signed for Genk.

Onuachu made his international debut for the Nigeria national team against in a friendly and has six caps for the West Africans.

The lanky centre-forward was part of the Super Eagles side that finished third at the 2019 in .