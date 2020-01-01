One new positive coronavirus case confirmed by the Premier League

In the most extensive round of testing to date, one person has been found to be carrying the virus

The Premier League has confirmed one fresh coronavirus case from its latest round of testing.

With play in set to resume in a week after a three-month break due to the pandemic, 14 players or staff have been found to be carrying the virus, which has infected close to 300,000 people in the UK with over 41,000 losing their lives.

The latest round of testing took place on June 8 and 9, with 1,213 players and club staff tested – the most extensive of the seven rounds to date.

No details have emerged on the person to be found positive for the virus.

The news comes only 48 hours after were forced to cancel a training match against after visiting manager Michael O’Neill tested positive for coronavirus.

A closed-door match had been expected to take place between the sides but news filtered through of O’Neill’s positive test when the Stoke players were present at United’s Carrington training ground.

"Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O'Neill has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday (June 8)," the club said in a statement. "O'Neill had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing.

"He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players.

"Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training as the Potters prepare for their game against Reading on June 20.

"The Club will be making no further comment on this matter."

Meanwhile, play is set to resume in the Premier League on June 17, with playing host to before tackle at the Etihad Stadium.

Most teams have nine matches of the league season remaining, with leaders only six points short of claiming a maiden title of the Premier League era.

The Reds’ quest to secure the title will resume against local rivals at Goodison Park on Sunday, June 21.

The league's break dates back to March 9, when Leicester beat Aston Villa 4-0 at home in the final game before the coronavirus forced the suspension of the season.