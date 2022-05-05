'There is one missing' - Ancelotti reveals special motivational video he showed Real Madrid stars to inspire Man City miracle

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he prepared a special motivational video for his players ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg clash against Manchester City.

Ancelotti's Blancos went into the match at Santiago Bernabeu having to make up a goal deficit, with City having won the first leg 4-3 at the Etihad Stadium – although missed chances meant the hosts could have won by a far bigger margin.

As such, failure to be more clinical offered Madrid hope going into the second leg, and the Italian head coach added his own additional inspiration ahead of the crunch match-up.

What did Ancelotti's video contain?

After the match, Ancelotti told Movistar: “The video I showed the team before we took to the pitch was of all the comebacks we have already made this season – which is eight in total. The video ended with the message: 'There is one missing'. And we succeeded.

“The greatness of this club is that it never lets you down. When all seems lost, it gives you the strength to continue, to fight, to believe.

He added: “We had a good match against a great team. We called on our reserves to equalise and win.

“Reaching the final is already a success. Now we're very close to winning it.”

Article continues below

When is the Champions League final?

Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Already the most decorated side in European football's history, Los Blancos will take their tally of titles to 14 if they are successful, while Liverpool will move level with AC Milan (7) if they are victorious in France.

Further reading