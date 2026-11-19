The legendary international career of Cristiano Ronaldo may have one final chapter left to be written. Despite his recent retirement from the Portugal national team, reports suggest a special testimonial match is being considered to honour the iconic captain.
A fitting farewell for a legend
Ronaldo’s storied history with the Portuguese national team might not have reached its definitive conclusion just yet. Although the legendary forward officially announced his international retirement on November 5, 2026, there is growing talk of a special testimonial match to celebrate his unprecedented contributions. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped away after a record-breaking career that saw him net 146 goals in 234 appearances for his country.
The possibility of a formal tribute remains on the table, despite the complicated circumstances surrounding his departure, according to A bola.
While the focus remains on a potential national team tribute, there are also whispers of separate honours involving his former clubs.
Tensions behind the scenes
The timing of Ronaldo's retirement was heavily influenced by a period of friction between the player and national team coach Jorge Jesus. The rift reportedly began when Jesus failed to bring Ronaldo off the bench during a victory over Norway.
This occurred despite an alleged agreement that the captain would receive at least 30 minutes of playing time, leading Ronaldo to feel that the manager had broken his word. Following that incident, the relationship between the two iconic figures cooled significantly.
Despite the obvious strain in the dressing room, it has been clarified that the player never made any formal demands regarding the manager's job. Ronaldo allegedly used intermediaries to suggest he be left out of the November fixtures while speculation regarding the coaching staff intensified. However, Jesus had publicly stated his intention to continue calling upon the veteran.
Navigating the road to reconciliation
For a testimonial to become a reality, all parties involved will likely need time for the current tensions to subside. The exit was undoubtedly messy, with even Ronaldo's mother expressing her frustration over how her son was treated during his final days in the squad. Nevertheless, the Portuguese FA is keen to ensure that the man who led them to Euro 2016 glory is not remembered for a fallout with the coach.
Organising such a match would require coordination between the federation and the player's representatives, ensuring the spotlight remains on his achievements rather than recent controversies. The footballing world will be watching closely to see if the man who redefined international goalscoring records will pull on the famous red and green jersey one more time. It would be a chance for the fans to say a proper goodbye to their greatest ever servant.
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I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.