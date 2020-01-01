Onazi and Kevin-Prince Boateng ruled out of Denizlispor vs Besiktas clash

The Nigeria and Ghana internationals will not take to the field when the Roosters and Black Eagles go head to head on Saturday

Ogenyi Onazi and Kevin-Prince Boateng will be unavailable when Denizlispor and go up against each other on Saturday evening in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 33-year-old Ghanaian played 65 minutes last weekend as the Black Eagles lost 2-1 at home to Antalyaspor.

Boateng - who is on loan from side - drew attention for allegedly throwing his shirt away after the game but later apologised for the misunderstanding, clarifying it was thrown towards the club's shopkeeper, further insisting he would never disrespect the club for such action.

More teams

"I would never disrespect to throw the Besiktas shirt on the ground," Boateng said in a post on Twitter.

"After leaving the game, I tried to take off my jersey and threw it towards our shopkeeper.

"I don't even have a disrespectful attitude towards this club and jersey. But I'm sorry if it was understood from the outside."

Asla Beşiktaş formasını yere atmak gibi bir saygısızlık yapmam. Oyundan çıktıktan sonra formamı çıkarıp kulübedeki malzemecimize doğru atmaya çalıştım. Bu kulübe ve formaya karşı saygısızca bir tavrım söz konusu bile değil. Ama buna rağmen dışarıdan öyle anlaşıldıysa özür dilerim — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) June 13, 2020

His absence from the Denizlispor tie is not due to the controversial incident but rather due to Acute Tendonitis which he suffered in training on Wednesday.

"Our players took part in training on Wednesday and examinations and investigations on Kevin-Prince Boateng [reveal he] has Acute Tendinitis," read a club statement as revealed by Goal.

"As a result of the checks made today by our medical team, it was decided to continue the ongoing pain treatment for Boateng."

Domagoj Vida and and Dorukhan Tokoz are the other Besiktas players that will miss the match.

Sergen Yalcin's remain in fifth place on the table, six points shy of European qualification.

For Onazi, the 27-year-old were injured in last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Sivasspor.

The Nigerian midfielder came on for Olcay Sahan at the start of the second half, but only lasted 13 minutes and was taken out and replaced by Marc Kibong Mbamba.

Article continues below

It was revealed he had a small rupture detected in his back muscle which will keep him out for two to three weeks.

Onazi has played eight times for Denizlispor since arriving on a free transfer from Trabzonspor in January.

Bulent Uygun's men sit in 11th spot on the table, six points clear of the relegation zone.