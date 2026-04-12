On the sidelines of the reserve-team derby, Barcelona’s stands brought together Flick and Hamza Abdelkarim

Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim sat out Barcelona B’s 3–1 victory over Espanyol at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Several first-team stars—including manager Hans Flick, Ronald Araújo and Lamine Yamal—watched from the stands.

The youngster, sidelined by injury, could only watch from the stands as his team-mates secured a 3–1 win.

The forward made his official reserve-team debut in a Segunda División B clash with Huesca, quickly winning a penalty and converting it himself; although Barça ultimately lost that game, the performance marked a significant milestone in his career.

Although he has gone on to feature in several subsequent matches, he has yet to recapture that debut form.

He also started in the Copa del Rey youth semi-final in Lugo, and his most recent outing came as a 30-minute substitute appearance in the 21 March loss to Damm, shortly before he picked up his injury.

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