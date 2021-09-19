Omeruo: Nigeria defender elated after first Leganes win in Spanish second-tier

The centre-back played the entire game as his team secured a first victory of the season after six attempts

Nigeria international Kenneth Omeruo was delighted after his team Leganes finally registered their first win in the Spanish second-tier on Saturday.

In the match played at the Butarque Municipal Stadium, Lazar Randjelovic connected a Ruben Pardo pass in the 14th minute to give his team victory by a solitary goal against fellow strugglers Amorebieta

Prior to that, the team had played five matches, managing two draws and three losses. But they collected maximum points for the first time this season, something that left the Nigeria centre-back optimistic ahead of their next assignment.

"Good to finally get that win," the Super Eagle posted on his official social media account.

"Massive support from the fans [on Saturday], next week for another win."

Leganes have now collected five points but still remain in the relegation zone; they are currently placed in position 20. Their winning goal was their fourth in the matches they have played, while they have conceded six in the process.

They started their campaign with a 1-0 loss away to Real Sociedad B, before collecting a point in the stalemate at home against the 10-man Burgos CF. Their next match was at home versus UD Ibiza, and they lost 2-1.

But they went on to collect a point in a 1-1 draw away to Eibar. Unfortunately for the team, they lost 2-1 away to Gijon before managing victory in their last outing.

They will be away to Mirandes in their next league match. Mirandes are currently placed in the eighth position on the table with seven points from the five matches they have played.

In those games, they have managed two wins and a draw, losing the remaining two. They have further scored eight goals and conceded seven. However, those stats are bound to change later on Sunday after playing away to Tenerife.

Tenerife are fourth on the table with 11 points from the five matches they have played. They have not lost a game; the points have come from the three wins and two draws.