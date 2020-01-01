Olympiacos' Mady Camara wants to join 'big club' - agent

The Guinea international has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe following his consistent performances for his Greek club

The agent representating Olympiacos midfielder Mady Camara has stated his client wants to move to a big club, although he has no preference on the country or team to join.

The Guinea international, who has three years left on his current contract, has been with the Greek side since 2018 and this season he has made 36 appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old, valued at €25 million, has been linked with a move to and , with and believed to be interested in signing him.

“Many European clubs have shown a great deal of interest in Mady, but first we want to see how the Olympiacos season ends,” agent Pierre Issa told Calciomercato, per FootballItalia.

“He has no preference on which country or league to join, because the main issue for him is finding a big club, so he can continue improving and fight for titles.

“This can happen in Italy, in England or . I will say that it’s well known players who come from the Greek league and in general African players have succeeded in , so that will be taken into account when making a decision on his future.”

Camara has previously featured for Ligue 2 side Ajaccio before joining Olympiacos.

