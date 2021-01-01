Olunga’s brother Ogada fuels Al Duhail SC move as he is spotted in Doha

The transfer of the former Gor Mahia striker to the Gulf is now almost done as his brother has been spotted in Doha

Victor Ogada, the brother to Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga, has fueled further speculation the player is indeed set to sign for Al Duhail SC.

Ogada, who resembles the towering striker, has posted a photo on Instagram sitting in a room in Dubai which he only captioned as Doha, just a day after a photo leaked of Olunga in a Duhail jersey.

Doha is the capital city of , where Duhail is based, and according to QSL Newss, the striker could even feature against the Xavi-managed Al-Sadd on Tuesday, January 12, after sealing his transfer from Kashiwa Reysol of .

Ogada is a close friend to Olunga and on many occasions, he followed his brother when he signed deals outside his home country.

Meanwhile, Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has waded into the transfer issue by saying he will support any move Olunga makes this transfer window.

Wanyama, who currently features for in Major League Soccer ( ) and was in the same situation before leaving Hotspur, has now said Olunga is mature enough to make a good decision.

“In football, it is always difficult to try and advise someone who has played the game and knows what’s next in his move,” Wanyama said as quoted by Standard Sports.

“But Olunga is a mature player and he knows what’s next for his career. All of us have ambitions and they cannot be the same. So, I’m supporting him in every step he is going to take and I wish him all the best in whatever move he is going to take.”

On the other hand, former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech has called on Olunga to move with speed and sign the contract with Al Duhail.

“I haven’t talked to him [Olunga] but heard he has another good offer from ,” Oliech said as quoted by Nation Sports. “I encourage him to pick up these offers because he is [almost] 27 and not 22.

“He has about four or five years remaining at the top level. It is time for him to make good money.”

Oliech however, warned Olunga to prepare for a tough life in the Gulf by stating: “He will have to get a strong agent and negotiate a good contract.

“When I was there, most club owners would delay the salary of a player when his performance dipped, there wasn’t much world-class management.

“It is also very hot over there and he will have to adapt fast.”

Last week it was reported in Japan that Kashiwa Reysol have already accepted a transfer fee of 7million Euros (approximately Ksh890m) from the Qatari club.