Ola Aina fails to help Torino avoid Sampdoria defeat

The Nigeria international featured for the Bull but could not prevent them from suffering their second consecutive defeat

Ola Aina made his third start as lost 1-0 to at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

The international made his fourth appearance for the club since his permanent summer switch from , but could not help his side keep a clean sheet.

After a goalless first half, Manolo Gabbiadini broke the deadlock in the 56th minute. The effort proved crucial as it ensured Eusebio Di Francesco’s men claimed all three points in the game.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international featured for 62 minutes in the encounter before he was replaced by Diego Laxalt.

The defeat saw Walter Mazzarri’s men drop out of the top six on the table after failing to add to their six points.

Aina will hope to help Torino return to winning ways when they host in their next league game on Thursday.