Okobi winner keeps Eskilstuna United's Champions League dream alive

Eight points adrift of Göteborg, the Nigeria midfielder ensured Magnus Karlsson's side maintained their bid for a European ticket

Eskilstuna United kept their qualification bid for the Women's next season on track after Ngozi Okobi's strike inspired a 1-0 win over Limhamn Bunkeflo on Sunday.

With Goteborg's 2-0 triumph over Kristianstad, Magnus Karlsson's side required a win over their visitors in their pursuit of a European ticket and Okobi was the heroine on the day at Tunavallen.

After a goalless first half, the 25-year-old Okobi scored the winner in the 62nd minute with a brilliant shot past hapless goalkeeper Chandra Bednar to keep her side's Champions League hopes alive.

Okobi, who played from the start to the finish alongside compatriot Hamilatu Ayinde, scored her first goal of the season on her 20th appearance for Karlsson's team in the current campaign.

The win takes Eskilstuna to the fourth position on the Damallsvenskan log with 34 points from 20 games, leaving them five points behind second-placed Goteborg with two games to go.

They will host fellow Champions League hopefuls Kristianstad and Rita Chikwelu, who are fifth in their next must-win fixture on Saturday.