Ogu: Nigeria midfielder's emotional farewell message as Covid-19 ends Al-Adalah career

The Nigeria international has parted ways with the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium outfit after only six months with the side

John Ogu has announced his departure from Saudi Arabian club Al-Adalah and sent a farewell message to the fans.

The 32-year-old teamed up with the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium outfit in January on a six-month deal after leaving Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Be'er Sheva, where he had spent four years.

Ogu only featured in seven league games for Al-Adalah before the outbreak of the coronavirus which forced football activities to a hiatus.

The midfielder returned to but his failure to secure a plane ticket back to constrained him to end his stay with the club.

“Crazy how things turned out to be due to the global pandemic all over the world but I just want to wish you guys all the very best in the future,” Ogu tweeted.

“To my fans wanting to know, I signed a six-month contract with Al-Adalah which was going fine before the pandemic.

“I couldn’t get a flight back to join the team for the restart of the league. The other option I had was to fly from Cotonou which I got a ticket and I was told [there was] no aeroplane.

“I’m grateful for all your support and prayers towards me and my career. It means a lot. Looking forward to what’s next for me.”

Crazy how things turned out to be due to the global pandemic all over the world, but I want to wish you guys all the best in the Future @aladalahclub . pic.twitter.com/XHIBJ5882q — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) September 9, 2020

Ogu featured for Akwa Starlets, Akwa United and the Flying Sports Academy youth teams before moving to Europe to continue his career.

The midfielder joined Slovenian club Drava Ptuj in 2006 and spent four years with the club and then moved to to team up with Atletico CP.

Ogu also featured for Almeria B, Leiria and Academica before signing for Hapoel Be'er Sheva, where he featured in more than 150 games.

The 32-year-old has 26 caps for the Super Eagles since he made his international debut against in 2013.

The versatile midfielder will hope to secure a new club before the start of the 2020-21 campaign.