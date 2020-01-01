Ogenyi Onazi’s love of music: Denizlispor star proves his secret talent

As football activities remain suspended owing to Covid-19, the Super Eagle has demonstrated that he can hold his own as an entertainer

When you mention football and music, the likes of Ruud Gullit, Paul Gascoigne, John Barnes and Petr Cech no doubt spring to mind.

Even ’s Paul Pogba and Milan’s Alexis Sanchez would also hold their heads up high – however, Ogenyi Onazi is doing his best to join that league.



There is a long history of footballers who have turned their hands to playing musical instruments and singing; Onazi’s turn on the microphone would not be out of place.



The Denizlispor midfielder is a phenomenon when it comes to playing the keyboard, and the international has recently shown the world he can sing as well.



As all football-related activities remain under siege no thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to share his latest gospel recording with his band.

“Moment of praise to the Lord: At this point, we have no option than to turn to you Lord as we praise your holy name, let your mercy and favor speak for the whole world,” Onazi captioned the video.

After recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon in September 2019, the 2013 winner joined the Roosters on a one-and-a-half-year deal from Trabzonspor.



And so far this term, Onazi has made six Turkish top-flight outings for Bulent Uygun’s men.