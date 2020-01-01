Official: Ex-Wolfsburg captain CK Akonnor named new Ghana coach

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak boss takes over from Kwasi Appiah as new trainer of the west Africans

The Football Association (GFA) has announced former Black Stars skipper Charles 'CK' Akonnor as the new coach of the national side.

The 45-year-old, who also captained German club during his playing days, has replaced James Kwasi Appiah, whose tenure expired on December 31.

Akonnor's last job as head coach.was at Premier League giants .

"The Ghana Football Association has appointed Charles Kwabla Akonnor as Head Coach of the Senior National team, the Black Stars," the GFA announced via its official website on Wednesday.

"The former Black Stars captain will be assisted by David Duncan as Assistant Coach.

"The GFA has also named the rest Technical Team of the Black Stars as follows: 1. Najawu Issah​ -​ Goalkeepers Coach, 2. Dr. Christ Adomoako​ -​ Team Doctor, 3. Henry Martey​ -​ Welfare Officer, 4.​ S. K. Ankomah​ -​ Masseur, 5. George Nii Anum​ Amasa -​ Masseur, 6.​ Daniel Yankey​ -​ Equipment Officer, 7.​ Suleman Zampa ​-​ Equipment Officer.

"The GFA has also constituted the Management Committee of the Black Stars as follows: 1. George Amoako​ - Chairman, 2. Akwasi Agyemang - ​Vice Chairman, 3. Jones Alhassan Abu ​-​Member, 4. Sammy Kuffuor -​ Member​, 5. Fred Pappoe​ -​ Member."

Akonnor stands as one of few coaches to have managed Ghana's two biggest clubs, Kotoko and .

He has also had stints with and Dreams FC.

His first assignment will be a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier in March.

