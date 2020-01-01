Oduor’s Barnsley earn first Championship win as Ismael takes over

The victory was enough to move the Harambee Star and his teammates above the relegation zone with three points

international Clarke Oduor and Barnsley registered a maiden win in the Championship this season after defeating 3-0 on Tuesday.

The victory – which came against a side reduced to 10 men - marked the beginning of Valerien Ismael’s reign at Barnsley.

suffered the red card blow in the 26th minute when Rob Dickie was sent off for a rough challenge on Cauley Woodrow inside the box, and the forward rose to convert from the spot for the opener.

Conor Chaplin added the second for Oduor’s side 10 minutes later after a good build-up. The third goal came courtesy of Yoann Barbet’s own goal shortly after the hour mark to secure the victory as Rangers extended their winless run to seven games.

Barnsley manager Ismael welcomed the victory and said it would cultivate the best environment for interaction with players going forward.

“It's always very good if you can start with a win. It gives you confidence and the players believe more in the words you tell them when you win,” Ismael said according to BBC Sports.

“We created a lot of good situations and the red card came from one of those good situations. This is how I want us to play, to try and get into the box quickly.

“After this, we controlled the game and we always kept the pressure high all the time. It doesn't matter if you win 3-0 or lose 3-0, I want us to keep going from the first minute to the last.”

On his part, QPR boss Warburton blamed the red card situation for the loss suffered.

“It's 3-0 so we're obviously frustrated and disappointed, but it all changed on the red card incident, unfortunately,” he stated.

“I thought we were very good for the first 25 minutes or so. I thought we started really well, and we were camped in their half.

“You've got to score in those periods and take advantage of that dominance. If you don't do it the game is on a knife-edge still.

“For me, it was a penalty. The ref thinks he is the last man and I can't really argue with it. Yoann's come across and slid in, and purely by chance the ball falls into the path of the striker and if he has a shot, whatever happens, happens.”

Barnsley moved three points clear off the relegation zone and are 16th as Rangers dropped to the 18th position.