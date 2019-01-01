O'Donovan open to becoming an Aussie as he eyes ACL debut

The Jets striker has loved life Down Under and will get his first taste of Asian competition next week

Now into his fourth A-League season, Irish striker Roy O'Donovan has quickly come to embrace life in Australia and is poised to join a growing list of foreign players to earn citizenship.

While yet to formally look into it, O'Donovan confirmed it's a matter of when, and not if, he becomes a full-blown Aussie.

"I’m a permanent resident now, I’ll probably be an Australian citizen in probably about 12 months I imagine," O'Donovan told Goal.

"I don’t see why not. My family is really settled here, we’ve got a home here. My son was born in Australia.

"We plan to spend quite a long time here - after football as well."

Having begun his Australian adventure with Central Coast Mariners, O'Donovan hit new heights with Newcastle Jets last season as the club reached the A-League grand final and secured their place in an Asian Champions League qualifier.

The Jets will face Indonesian side Persija Jakarta next week as they look to book their place in the ACL group stages - a prospect O'Donovan is savouring having not previously come close to the competition.

"I can’t wait. The last few years in Australia with the Mariners we were struggling so we had no hope of being in Asia," he said.

"Tough game coming up against a top Indonesian side and if we get over that hurdle a tough trip to the reigning champions.

"Exciting you know, you want to be testing yourself against the elite of Europe and Asia.

"Personally, it’s another box ticked to get the chance to play in the Asian Champions League."

O'Donovan's contract with the Jets is expiring at season's end and while yet to sit down for formal discussions, the early signs are positive that the striker will be sticking around in the Hunter.

"The Jets have said they’d like to have me for longer," he said.

"That’s a conversation we’ll have when we do get a bit of time - sit down and structure that.

"At the moment, for me, it’s just about getting back on the pitch, scoring goals and enjoying football again.

"Right now, I’m in game mode and we’ve got plenty of those this month."

Having started the season on the sidelines serving a lengthy ban, O'Donovan has quickly found himself back amongst the goals having struck five times across nine appearances.

While the transition back into the side hasn't been entirely smooth sailing, the 33-year-old isn't about to take a backwards step.

"It’s taken a few weeks to get back to match fitness," O'Donovan said.

"The more chances we create the better for me. Physically I feel fine, mentally all good.

"As a striker, you always want more."