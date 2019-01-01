Odemwingie: Former Stoke City and West Brom star turns professional golfer

The former Nigeria international is now qualified to pursue a career in golf, seven months after he called time on his football stint

Former and West Bromwich Albion forward Peter Odemwingie is now a professional golfer.

The 38-year-old, who retired from football in April, took to social media to announce his membership into the Professional Golfers Association (PGA).

Formerly an amateur, his status has been upgraded to a PGA assistant professional. Odemwingie has also been given a slot for training at the University of Birmingham foundation degree in professional golf studies.

The retired winger, born in Uzbekistan to a Russian mother and a Nigerian father, made his Super Eagles debut in 2002 and went on to score 10 goals in 63 appearances.

The new path might come as a surprise after the ex- and forward disclosed his intention to start a coaching career in April.

"The next chapter is slowly building up to a coaching career and hopefully I will be coaching in the Premier League one day,” Odemwingie said after confirming his retirement.

During his playing stint in , Odemwingie won three Premier League Player of the Month awards at West Bromwich Albion, where he scored 30 goals in 87 league outings.

“Congratulations, as of today your registration with The PGA has been accepted and a place on the PGA Training Programme and University of Birmingham Foundation Degree in Professional Golf studies has been allocated to you,” the PGA statement read.

“Your amateur status has now been relinquished and you are now officially classified as a PGA Assistant Professional."