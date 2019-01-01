Odegaard prepared to wait five years for Real Madrid chance & won’t celebrate against them

The highly-rated Norwegian playmaker is taking in a loan spell at Real Sociedad, but is determined to make his mark with the Blancos at some stage

Martin Odegaard is willing to wait “two or five years” for his opportunity at , with the Norwegian determined to make his mark with the Blancos.

An exciting talent snapped up as a 16-year-old has already spent close to four years on the books at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In that time he has taken in just two competitive appearances for the Liga giants.

Much of his senior experience to this point has been picked up during a succession of loan spells, with a two-year agreement currently seeing him at .

Odegaard has impressed in Spanish football, building on a productive stint with Dutch side Vitesse last season, and Madrid have the option to recall him in 2020.

It remains to be seen whether that clause will be triggered, but a playmaker with 22 caps for Norway to his name remains convinced that he will get a big break at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Odegaard told El Larguero ahead of a potential meeting with his parent club on Saturday: “My goal is to succeed at Real Madrid, but I'm happy at La Real for now.

“I don't care if I have to wait two or five years to play for Real Madrid. I want to win with Real Madrid.”

Odegaard will get the chance to put another dent in Madrid’s title ambitions of 2019-20 when he takes to the Bernabeu pitch this weekend.

He is confident that he will be fit enough to play some part in that contest and has vowed not to celebrate if he finds the target against the club that still owns the rights to him.

“My ankle is much better, I hope to be at the Bernabeu on Saturday,” Odegaard added.

“I played through the pain against and after I think it was the right decision to stop for a bit. Now I feel better.

“I haven't stopped working in order to return as soon as possible. Playing against Real Madrid is a special match, but I want to play every game.

“If I score at the Bernabeu, I won't celebrate. If I score against La Real in the future, I won't either.”