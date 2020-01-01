Nuttall: Township Rollers FC appoints former Gor Mahia coach

The Botswana champions have confirmed the appointment of the British coach on a short-term deal

Former coach Frank Nuttall has been appointed to handle Township Rollers in Botswana.

The Botswana champions have confirmed the new appointment.

“Township Rollers has agreed on terms with British coach Frank Nuttall, who has been appointed to the vacant post of head coach for a six-month period, with an option for renewal,” the statement confirmed.

“The 50-year-old was born in in the United Kingdom and had a brief playing career at Scottish clubs Glasgow and FC. He holds Uefa Pro and Uefa 'A' coaching licences.

“Nuttall also possesses qualifications in Physical Education and Human Movement from Cardiff Metropolitan University as well as an MSc Sports Science from Loughborough University.”

The statement continued: “He has worked in various coaching roles such as first-team assistant coach and fitness coach at some British football clubs, including Glasgow in Scotland, Cardiff in as well as and in .

Article continues below

“In recent years he has worked in Africa as an assistant coach at in and as the head coach of in , Gor Mahia in and Hilal El Olbeid of Sudan.

“As head coach of Gor Mahia, Nuttal won two back to back Kenyan Premier League ( ) titles in 2014 and 2015, and his side went on a 47 game unbeaten run over those two seasons.

“He also won the KPL Top and Kenyan Super Cup with Gor Mahia, as well as the individual SportPesa Coach of the Year.”