'Numpties' - Neville complains about Leeds fans throwing paper on pitch as Man City players targeted
Daniel Edwards
Getty Images
Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville took a dim view of Leeds United fans throwing paper balls at City players during Saturday's Premier League game.
City suffered few inconveniences in taking the Whites apart at Elland Road, winning 4-0 in another dominant performance to retake the summit from Liverpool.
But Neville, commenting on the game for Sky Sports, was not impressed with the behaviour of the home support.
Editors' Picks
Why did Neville speak out against Leeds fans?
The former right-back was angered to see supporters target players such as Jack Grealish with paper from the stands.
He labelled the offenders "numpties", a turn of phrase which caused much reaction on social media.