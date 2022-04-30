'Numpties' - Neville complains about Leeds fans throwing paper on pitch as Man City players targeted

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville took a dim view of Leeds United fans throwing paper balls at City players during Saturday's Premier League game.

City suffered few inconveniences in taking the Whites apart at Elland Road, winning 4-0 in another dominant performance to retake the summit from Liverpool.

But Neville, commenting on the game for Sky Sports, was not impressed with the behaviour of the home support.

Why did Neville speak out against Leeds fans?

The former right-back was angered to see supporters target players such as Jack Grealish with paper from the stands.

He labelled the offenders "numpties", a turn of phrase which caused much reaction on social media.

How did Leeds fans react to Neville's criticism?

Gary Neville wanting a wee boy put in jail for throwing pieces of paper at Grealish ffs😭😭😭 — Cameron (@CG1752_) April 30, 2022

Gary Neville wants to ban 5 year olds for throwing paper at grealish 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JoKLnME4Sv — DAVID JAMES ITHELL (@DavidIthell) April 30, 2022

Gary Neville calling for Leeds fans to be banned for throwing PAPER at players.



PAPER!! #LUFC #MOT — Graham Hoey (@G_Hoey) April 30, 2022

Gary Neville: "I hope everyone who threw a bit of paper gets a ban from football"😂



What a joke man #LUFC — LUFCMOT (@LUFCMOTcom) April 30, 2022

Gary Neville when a 12 year old throws some paper pic.twitter.com/biYmS3GAqb — bielsa's bucket (@BielsasBucket17) April 30, 2022

