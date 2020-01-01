Nsame scores as 10-man Young Boys suffer title setback against FC Basel

The Cameroon international is the clear top scorer in the Swiss elite division this season following his goal against Marcel Koller’s men

Jean-Pierre Nsame found the net as suffered a major title setback following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to FC in the Swiss .

Gerardo Seoane’s men went into the game needing a win to extend their lead at the summit; however, their failure to earn at least a point at St. Jakob-Park saw them become joint-leaders with St. Gallen.

In the five-goal thriller, the hosts took a 13th-minute lead through Samuele Campo. The Swiss midfielder got a defence-splitting pass from 21-year-old Angolan Afimico Pululu before unleashing a shot past goalkeeper David Von Ballmoos.

Basel doubled their lead three minutes into the second-half through Arthur, who tapped in from close range after Valentin Stocker’s assist.

In the 61st minute, Arthur completed his brace as the hosts raced to a 3-0 lead after heading home a cross from Stocker.

Five minutes later, Nsame reduced the deficit - the Cameroonian capitalised on some shambolic defending from Silvan Widmer to beat goalkeeper Jonas Omlin.

Young Boys were on course to turn the game around after Christian Fassnacht’s effort, however, those hopes were dashed after Michel Aebischer was given his marching orders for a second caution from referee Sandro Scharer.

Even at that, Nsame won a last-gasp penalty for Gerardo Seoane’s men after he was brought down by an onrushing Omlin, but substitute Miralem Sulejmani fluffed the chance as the goalkeeper guessed the right way.

Thanks to his latest effort, the 27-year-old striker has now recorded 24 goals this season to steer further clear of Golden Boot challenger Arthur and Cedric Itten, who have hit the target on 13 occasions.

His compatriot Nicolas Ngamaleu was handed a starter’s role but was replaced by Congolese star Meschak Elia at half-time, with Guinean defender Mohamed Camara seeing every minute of action.

For the hosts, French-born Angolan forward Pululu – who featured in his 18th game of the season - was a 72nd-minute replacement for Dimitri Oberlin. His only goal so far came in the 4-0 thumping of Sion on December 8, 2019.

Nsame’s Young Boys would be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome fourth-placed Servette to Bern’s Stade de Suisse on Wednesday.