NPL club chasing former Croatian internationals for FFA Cup clash - report

Two solid signings on the cards for a club determined to turn heads

Victorian National Premier League side Melbourne Knights are trying to lure former Croatian internationals Darijo Srna and Ivicia Olic to for their FFA Cup clash against Adelaide United.

According to Football Nation Radio program The Knight Train, the clubs are in advanced talks to sign Olic but are still in the early stages of negotiations with Srna.

Olic, 39, is currently 's assistant coach having retired as a player in 2017 following notable stints with and . He was also voted Croatia's footballer of the year in 2009 and 2010 with 104 international caps to his name.

Srna meanwhile, is still kicking around at the age of 37 and was most recently playing in for Cagiliari. The right-back last played for Croatia in 2016 but played a 134 games for his nation and scored against Australia at the 2006 World Cup.

NPL clubs have regularly sought to lure marquees Down Under for the FFA Cup with Andrea Pirlo and Francesco Totti both linked with moves last year.

Heidelberg United did manage to sign former Greek international Kostas Katsouranis in 2015 with Wollongong failing in their bid to get Ronaldinho a year later.

The Knights will host Adelaide United in their Round of 32 FFA Cup clash on August 7 with the Reds out to defend the title they claimed last year after beating Sydney FC in the final.