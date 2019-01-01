Nottingham Forest sign Molla Wague from Udinese

The Mali international will spend the remaining part of the season with the Reds after reaching an agreement with the Championship side

Nottingham Forest have signed Molla Wague on loan from Italian Serie A side Udinese.

The 27-year-old who started his senior career with French side Caen joined Spanish outfit Granada in 2014 and was immediately loaned to the Friulian White-Blacks.

He spent three years with Udinese before joining English Premier League side Leicester City on another loan.

After his spell with Leicester, he was handed a permanent deal by the Italian outfit before he teamed up on loan with Watford in the summer of 2017 where he made six league appearances, scoring once.

This season he has been restricted to three games with the Dacia Arena outfit and, on Thursday, completed a temporary move to Forest.

“Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce the signing of Molla Wague on loan,” read a statement on club website.

“The central defender arrives from Italian side Udinese and has experience of playing in the Premier League and Serie A and also featured in the 2013 African Cup of Nations for Mali.

“A powerful defender who is strong in the air, Wague returned to Udinese last summer and the Malian international now joins up with The Reds until the end of the season.”

Nottingham Forest are four places adrift of promotion playoff spot and will hope the addition of the defender will bolster their chances of sealing a place in the Premier League next season.

Wague could make his debut when Forest trade tackles with Birmingham City on Saturday at the St. Andrew's Stadium.