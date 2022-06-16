Nottingham Forest 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Chris Burton|
Nottingham Forest play-off final trophy 2021-22Getty
Nottingham ForestPremier League

The Reds are readying themselves for a return to top-flight competition for the first time in 23 years

Nottingham Forest will open the 2022-23 Premier League season – their first in the top flight for 23 years – away at Newcastle United.

A first home outing of the campaign, in front of what is sure to be a raucous atmosphere at the City Ground, will see West Ham United pay a visit to the banks of the River Trent.

Confidence is high inside Steve Cooper’s camp, after a thrilling play-off final victory over Huddersfield Town last season, and they will be determined to enjoy every minute of life back among the elite.

Editors' Picks

GOAL brings you Nottingham’s Forest’s full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Nottingham Forest Premier League fixture list

DateKick-off timeFixture
06/08/202215:00Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
13/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
20/08/202215:00Everton v Nottingham Forest
27/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
31/08/202220:00Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
03/09/202215:00Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth
10/09/202215:00Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
17/09/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Fulham
01/10/202215:00Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
08/10/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
15/10/202215:00Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest
18/10/202219:45Brighton v Nottingham Forest
22/10/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
29/10/202215:00Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
05/11/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Brentford
12/11/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
26/12/202215:00Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
31/12/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
02/01/202315:00Southampton v Nottingham Forest
14/01/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
21/01/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
04/02/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
11/02/202315:00Fulham v Nottingham Forest
18/02/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
25/02/202315:00West Ham United v Nottingham Forest
04/03/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Everton
11/03/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
18/03/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
01/04/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton
08/04/202315:00Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
15/04/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
22/04/202315:00Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
25/04/202319:45Nottingham Forest v Brighton
29/04/202315:00Brentford v Nottingham Forest
06/05/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Southampton
13/05/202315:00Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
20/05/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
28/05/202316:00Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Nottingham Forest Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Article continues below

Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Category A games – against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City – will be the most expensive.

The Reds have already stated that they will not be selling any more season tickets for 2022-23, but those that have already secured their seats will be enjoying serious value for money as renewal prices started at just £385 for adults and £45 for under 11s.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Premier League games on the official club website or by visiting the online ticket office.