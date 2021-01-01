'Nothing else but victory' - Geremi charges Chelsea ahead of Champions League final vs Manchester City

The Blues are aiming to lift the prestigious trophy when they battle Pep Guardiola's men in Porto

Former Cameroon defender Geremi has charged Chelsea to go all out for victory in Saturday's Champions League final against Manchester City.

The Blues are targeting their second triumph in the elite European competition, at the Estadio do Dragao following their maiden success in 2012.

A few weeks ago, Chelsea missed out on FA Cup glory but Geremi has now encouraged Thomas Tuchel’s men to end the 2020-21 season with silverware.

"Go Chelsea Go! The second star is at the end of your efforts... Nothing else but victory," Geremi wrote on Instagram.

Geremi did not win a European crown with the Blues but he won two Champions League titles at Real Madrid in the 1999-2000 and 2001-02 seasons before he moved to Stamford Bridge in 2003.

Nigeria's John Obi Mikel, Ghana's Michael Essien and Ivory Coast duo Salomon Kalou and Didier Drogba were among Chelsea's title-winning Champions League squad in 2012.

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is on the verge of becoming the first African shot-stopper to play in the Champions League or European Cup final since 1985.

Mendy has been a standout performer in Chelsea's run to the final in this campaign with a record of eight clean sheets in 11 matches so far.