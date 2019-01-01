'Not something you can buy at Coles' - Babbel out to provoke Wanderers

The German coach is determined to change his side's mentality this season

While Western Sydney Wanderers' season may be all but over, Markus Babbel's mission to transform the squad has only just begun.

Babbel has been outspoken since arriving at the club and regularly called out his side for poor performances.

A 5-1 loss to Newcastle Jets last week saw the German bemoan a generation of players that don't care as much about losing and Babbel concedes his comments were an attempt to provoke his squad.

"It was a provocation to the players after a 5-1 defeat that I hope I can see a reaction on Saturday," Babbel told Omnisport.

"Because I wasn’t happy with the performance, I wasn’t happy with the mentality.

"I tried to kick them a little bit in the ass.

"This is not easy, it’s not something you can buy at Coles or Woolworths and say I want a portion of that mentality and take it.

"The boys have improved a lot…but there’s still a long way to go. Get angry about defeats, don’t be happy after five minutes."

It's been a difficult start to life Down Under for Babbel, who could only sign two players in pre-season after previous coach Josep Gombau was allowed to make signings prior to his sacking.

The German adamant more squad changes are needed to ensure the Wanderers can turn a corner.

"This is not optimal for a coach if the team is at 95 per cent," he said.

"It was difficult for me to do something. I could only bring two players in and that’s not enough.

"We need more of them to bring a different culture in the teams as well. They are nice guys, for me too nice on the pitch.

"This is a process. I’m here to win, not lose every game.

"I love to work with the boys…I know they’re not the best in the world but they try."

The Wanderers are looking for their first win in two months on Saturday night when they take on A-League cellar dwellars Central Coast Mariners.