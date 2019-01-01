Not returning to Real Madrid wouldn't be a failure, says two-goal Dortmund hero Hakimi

The Morocco international's loan deal with BVB ends in the summer but he is in no rush to leave Signal Iduna Park

star Achraf Hakimi, currently seeing out the second year of a two-season loan from , admitted that he would not see it as a failure if he does not return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Hakimi starred for Lucien Favre's side on Wednesday, scoring both of Dortmund's goals in a 2-0 win over Slavia Prague. The 20-year-old's blistering pace was too much for Slavia to deal with on the counter, with Julian Brandt providing both assists for Hakimi's strikes.

That performance in Europe served only to further bolster the international's growing reputation as a proven performer with plenty of room to grow, and the player himself hinted that Dortmund might be a better fit than the Spanish capital.

“Returning to Madrid does not depend on me,” Hakimi told the press. “The two clubs have to talk and they will decide at the end of the year. It would not be a failure not to return to Real Madrid in the summer. I want to continue growing and I am very focused here.

“I have grown since I arrived in . I have a lot of continuity and confidence – and it shows. For the moment, I have not talked to [Madrid boss Zinedine] Zidane.”

Normally deployed at full-back, Favre started the youngster higher up on the wing and was duly rewarded for his decision.

“I was a bit surprised that the coach started me in such an attacking position,” Hakimi added. “I know I can play there but I'm just happy that I could help the team to victory.”

Dortmund captain Marco Reus was quick to hail Hakimi's versatility after the win, highlighting his importance to the squad and labelling his team-mate "a weapon".

“He's incredibly fast,” Reus said. “He played sensationally, that first goal was really outstanding. From that point of view, he's always a weapon. The coach surprised us today but we know that Achraf is very, very important for us and that he can play in several different positions.”

Slavia defender Ondrej Kudela echoed Reus' comments, stating: “Hakimi sat on his motorbike and drove away from everybody. Those counter-attacks were lethal.”

Meanwhile, opposition boss Jindrich Trpisovsky went even further with his assessment, asserting that he sees Hakimi becoming one of the best in the world in his position in the near future.

“I knew about Hakimi's quality before,” Trpisovsky said. “I think that, within a few years, he will be among the three or four best full-back in the world. His potential is tremendous.”