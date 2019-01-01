Not Messi or Ronaldo: Zaha named Milner's most difficult opponent

The veteran English midfielder highlights the Crystal Palace winger as the most tricky opponent he has faced

He has come up against Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but midfielder James Milner has singled out winger Wilfried Zaha as the most difficult opponent he has come up against.

Since moving to Merseyside from in 2015, the 33-year old midfielder has featured against Zaha four times, and has been sent off on two occasions during battles with the Ivorian speedster.

“I’ve been sent off for tackles on him [Zaha] twice," Milner told the Guardian.

"He’s a talent. Unpredictable.

"You see how difficult it is to deal with him when you’re watching him. And when you play against Zaha he’s tricky and very tough to face.”

In full flight, Zaha can be devastating and he currently averaging 4.3 successful dribbles per game, the most of any player in the Premier League. He has consistently led this chart in the past couple of seasons.

The 26-year-old was at the centre of a VAR controversy in Palace's 2-2 draw at on Sunday.

It appeared he dived in the penalty area under a challenge from Callum Chambers, and referee Martin Atkinson booked him for simulation instead of awarding a penalty.

VAR intervened and ruled it was a penalty which Luka Milivojevic converted to put them back in the game before Jordan Ayew equalised in the second half.

The Eagles are in sixth place in the standings with 15 points from 10 matches.