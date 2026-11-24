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Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to leave Real Madrid, possibly for Serie A, after his time in Spain hit a new low. The England right-back was booed by his own supporters when he was taken off in Saturday's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo, and European football expert Andy Brassell believes "it's not going to work out" for him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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Booed off against Celta Vigo

Alexander-Arnold was handed a rare start by Jose Mourinho on Saturday, but endured a miserable evening as Madrid edged Celta 2-1. He was jeered throughout and loudly booed when he was replaced in the 57th minute, with his side trailing 1-0 at home.

Madrid then came from behind to win without him, and the Spanish press were scathing, with SPORT handing him a 3/10 rating. Speaking exclusively to talkSPORT, Brassell said: "It is increasingly feeling as if it just isn't working out for Trent Alexander-Arnold."

'Not really Mourinho's type'

Brassell pointed to injuries, the manner of Alexander-Arnold's arrival and Madrid's struggles in his first season. "I think there are so many threads to it, but it does just feel like it's not going to work out," he said. Mourinho's first signing in the summer was Denzel Dumfries, and Federico Valverde is now preferred at right-back.

"We've known from the start of the season as well that he's not really Mourinho's type of full-back," Brassell added. "He would prefer an attacking full-back that goes outside, which is what Denzel Dumfries is. I think it's significant that Dumfries is his first signing."

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Serie A tipped as next destination

Brassell thinks Madrid could move Alexander-Arnold on next summer, but believes a Premier League return is unlikely. "At the top of the Premier League, it's quite difficult to see where the spot is for him to arrive at the moment," he said.

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Instead, he suggested Italy, where former Liverpool team-mate Curtis Jones and England full-back Djed Spence now play for Inter. "There are so many players who've gone to Italy to revive their careers," he said, adding that a wage cut or loan may be needed.

Mourinho stance under scrutiny

Mourinho appeared to rule out an exit for Alexander-Arnold earlier this month, but the boos against Celta have only intensified speculation over his future.

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The England international will now look to win back the Madrid supporters, with a move potentially on the cards in the summer if his situation fails to improve.