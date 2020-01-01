Norwich vs Manchester United: Ighalo replaces Martial for rare Red Devils start

The Nigeria striker has been handed his first start since re-signing for the Red Devils

Odion Ighalo has been named in ’s starting lineup for their quarter-final against on Saturday.

The former international has been chosen by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to lead the line for the Red Devils at the expense of Anthony Martial, who bagged a hat-trick against at the weekend but has been rested.

Ighalo’s start is the first time he’s been named in Solskjaer’s first XI since he signed a new contract with the club in early June.

More teams

The forward’s initial loan move from Shanghai Shenhua ended in late May, but United agreed to extend the striker’s deal to keep him at Old Trafford until early 2021.

Despite being at United since the January transfer window, Ighalo’s playing time has been sparse, although he has made an impact in cup competitions since arriving at the Premier League giants.

The hitman netted against in the , and scored twice away at in an FA Cup clash in early March as he made a strong first impression on his new fans.

In Ighalo’s last start before this weekend, he scored one and contributed an assist as United thumped LASK 5-0 away in Europe, but didn’t feature again until June due to the coronavirus-enforced suspension of football.

The West African made his first appearance back after the break in the 1-1 draw against Hotspur, coming off the bench for the final 12 months, and was then handed a brief 10-minute cameo in the rout of the Blades.

However, he’s yet to net for United in six Prem appearances, and he may well be keen to demonstrate against Norwich just what he can contribute for the domestic giants in the remaining matches of their PL campaign.

Article continues below

Ighalo will be supported by Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Bruno Fernandes, who retains his starting spot after impressing against the Blades.

Fred and Scott McTominay return to the midfield, while there’s also a comeback for Eric Bailly, who starts against Harry Maguire in the heart of the defence.

Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Sergio Romero complete the Red Devils’ starting line-up as they look to progress to the semi-finals.