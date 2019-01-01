Norwich City Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

Following four seasons away from the top flight, coach Daniel Farke will be eager to start his side's first season back following promotion on a high

return to the Premier League five years since relegation to the second tier following their 2018-19 Championship title triumph.

German coach Daniel Farke has been successful in rebuilding the Canaries since his appointment in 2017, adopting a fast-paced, possession-focused style similar to that of his former Dortmund side.

The newly promoted club visit last season's top-flight runners-up on the opening day of the season before a first home game at Carrow Road against .

Norwich's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Norwich City Premier League 2019-20 fixtures