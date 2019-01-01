Norway women vs England women: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

A place in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals is up for grabs in Le Havre, with Phil Neville's women protecting a perfect record in the tournament

face Norway on Thursday in the quarter-finals match of the Women’s World Cup, with Stade Oceane in Le Havre playing host to the event.

Phil Neville’s side have progressed to the last eight courtesy of a perfect four wins from four, with their first knockout hurdle overcome in the form of a physical side.

They will be forced to step up a level, however, against a Norway outfit that edged on penalties in the last 16, having negotiated a group containing , and .

Can the Lionesses keep their dream alive?

Game Norway women vs England women Date Thursday, June 27 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BBC One. It can be streamed from BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport app

Squads & Team News

Position Norway women squad Goalkeepers Hjelmseth, Fikerstrand, Bogstad Defenders Wold, Thorisdottir, Hovland, Mjelde, Kvamme Midfielders Skinnes Hansen, Boe Risa, Hansen, Engen, Reiten, Minde, Maanum, Saevik Forwards Thorsnes, Herlovsen, Utland, Asland, Eikeland, Haavi, Nautnes

Norway approach this encounter without Ballon d’Or Feminine winner Ada Hegerberg, who elected not to travel to the World Cup amid a dispute with the country’s FA.

Possible Norway starting XI: Hjelmseth; Wold, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Minde; Saevik, Risa, Engen, Reiten; Graham Hansen; Herlovsen

Position England women squad Goalkeepers Bardsley, Telford, Earps Defenders McManus, Greenwood, Stokes, Williamson, Bronze, Bright, Daly, Houghton Midfielders Moore, Scott, Walsh, Staniforth, Carney Forwards Stanway, Mead, White, Kirby, Taylor, Parris, Duggan

Captain Steph Houghton is doubtful after an ankle injury sustained in the closing minutes of the last-16 tie with Cameroon, in which she was caught by a late challenge from Alexandra Engolo. Millie Bright is a greater concern due to a virus, with Leah Williamson and Abbie McManus ready to stand in.

Possible England starting XI: Bardsley; Bronze, Houghton, Williamson, Greenwood; Walsh; Parris, Scott, Kirby, Duggan; White

Betting & Match Odds

England are favourites for this game and priced at 21/20 with bet365. Norway are 5/2 outsiders while a draw after 90 minutes is 12/5.

Match Preview

England’s World Cup campaign will take a step up in intensity on Thursday when they play their quarter-final match against Norway.

Phil Neville’s side have had no problems negotiating their opening four fixtures, conceding just a single goal as they won them all.

Their last-16 encounter against Cameroon, however, was not a match without controversy as their opponents railed against two VAR decisions and adopted a heavy-handed approach that drew criticism from the former and defender.

“That wasn't a World Cup last-16 tie in terms of behaviour that I want to see from footballers,” he fumed. “I am completely and utterly ashamed of the opposition.

“At times, we probably didn't know whether the game would continue. It didn't feel like football.

“I didn't enjoy it, the players didn't enjoy it. My players kept their concentration fantastically, but those images are going out worldwide about how to act, the young girls playing all over the world that are seeing that behaviour. For me, it's not right.”

Toni Duggan, meanwhile, believes Norway will represent a significant step up.

“I have watched them during this tournament and they have been brilliant,” she said. “I said they were one of my teams to watch but hopefully they aren't here for too much longer!

“It will be a great game. They have some top players and a lot of them play in the WSL.”

Although Norway have three England-based players, the vast majority of their squad is semi-professional, though goalkeeper Ingrid Hjelmseth does not see that as a disadvantage.

“I don't mind that I have a job as well,” she said. “I think it's nice to get out, have your mind on something else and meet people who don't care about football. I will go to work one day after I've had a s***ty game, let in some s***ty goals, and when I get to work they don't ask anything or care at all.”

After flopping at the European Championship of 2017, where they failed to score a goal, Norway have been forced to build a team based on togetherness, with star player Ada Hegerberg currently in international exile over a pay dispute with the FA.

“If we win, we win as a team, if we lose, we lose together,” coach Martin Sjogren said after the victory over Australia on penalties in the previous round.

That ethic has made Norway tough opponents, with only France getting the better of them so far at the World Cup – and that due to a controversial penalty.

England have been warned.