‘Nobody is perfect’ - Akwa United’s Everton backs Olorunleke after NPFL blunder

The Brazilian has vowed to psyche the morale of his star goalkeeper after his howler cost his team victory at home

Motivating Ojo Olorunleke could help him bounce back when Akwa United play their next NPFL game.

The former Nigeria U20 goalkeeper fumbled a late minute effort as the Promise Keepers bowed 1-0 at home to El-Kanemi Warriors.

FT

Akwa Utd 0-1 El-Kanemi

Baakaka Ajikolo with the goal in stoppage time — Akwa United FC (@AkwaUnited_fc) January 13, 2019

“Nobody is perfect. Nobody is perfect. Sometimes we (all) do wrong and if I crucify him now, it will be a big problem for his psychology. I will give him motivation (because) it is my job,” Everton told NPFL website.

“Sometimes the players do wrong, sometimes I do wrong. I will give him motivation instead because I believe he will change the situation in the next match.”

And ahead of the team’s next outing in the Nigerian topflight, the tactician has vowed to correct the lapses noticed against the Borno Army.

“I need to talk to my players on the way forward. In the game against El-Kanemi, the players did not do the same thing we have practiced in around one month,” he continued.

“My team did not play well, I know. We have one week for correction and I believe that in the next match, we will see these corrections in the result.”