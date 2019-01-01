Noah Okafor’s third senior goal rescues FC Basel vs. Young Boys

The 18-year-old Swiss-Nigerian's third senior goal prevented the hosts from going down against the runaway league leaders at the St. Jakob-Park

FC held to a 2-2 draw in Sunday's Swiss encounter, with youngster Noah Okafor scoring the all-important equaliser for the hosts.

A slice of luck had Basel up front after 17 minutes of action as Michel Aebischer put the ball in his own net but they went into the break behind after two strikes by striker Jean-Pierre Nsame in the 41st and 44th minutes.

Before the hour mark, Okafor levelled proceedings with a well-struck shot from outside the area - his third goal in 16 league appearances this season.

53’ | 2-2 | GOOOOAAAAL BASEL! Okafor hammers the ball into the net from outside the box! #FCBasel1893 #zämmestark #FCBYB pic.twitter.com/VSUQ3Di1xW — FC Basel 1893 🇬🇧 (@FC_Basel_en) March 17, 2019

The 18-year-old, who received a caution in the first half, was subbed off late in the game.

With the stalemate, second-placed Basel [45] are still 21 points adrift table-toppers Young Boys [66] after 25 Swiss Super League encounters.

Two weeks ago, Okafor's progress in Basel's senior setup was rewarded with a contract extension.

With the international break next up, he is set to help the U19 set-up in three Uefa U19 Championship fixtures against Israel, and on March 20, 23 and 26 respectively.