No Xhaka for Arsenal against Southampton as his Gunners exile continues

The Switzerland international isn't involved in the match-day squad against the Saints, the fifth game in a row that he's not been selected

Unai Emery has opted not to include Granit Xhaka in his squad for the Premier League meeting with on Saturday.

The international hasn't appeared for the Gunners since his foul-mouthed tirade at Gunners supporters after being substituted against on October 27.

Emery had suggested that he was ready to bring Xhaka back into the fold for the clash with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, claiming that he had held positive talks with the midfielder.

The Gunners boss told reporters: "He is coming back better in his mind, his mindset is better to help us and to be closer to playing when we need him. I spoke to him this morning and we had a very good conversation.

"He trained very well before the international break and he trained very well this morning. My objectives don’t change from when I spoke to you before.

"My objective is going to be his comeback to help us and convince every supporter of his commitment with us and his performances will be better and they will be proud of him in the short or long future with us. That is my objective, and what I am working towards.

"He is feeling better and also feeling that his team is Arsenal now. He wants to come back with confidence with the supporters, and we are going to decide. But I think little by little we can help him come back and connect with us and our supporters."

Despite suggesting Xhaka is close to a return, he is not included in the north Londoners' 18-man squad to face Southampton to make it five games in a row in all competitions that he hasn't been involved.

The former midfielder was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy following an ugly confrontation with fans that saw him tell sections of the Gunners support to "f*ck off" after they booed him against Palace.

Although he hasn't been involved with Arsenal since October, Xhaka has still had minutes with Switzerland during the international break and was even on the scoresheet in his country's 6-1 win over Gibraltar.

In the absence of Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi both start in the heart of the Gunners midfield, while Mesut Ozil starts for the third match in a row, with Dani Ceballos currently sidelined until the middle of December.

Arsenal starting XI: Leno, Chambers, Sokratis, Luiz, Bellerin, Torreira, Guendouzi, Tierney, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Subs: Martinez, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Pepe, Willock, Martinelli.

For Southampton, meanwhile, Michael Obafemi makes his first Premier League start of the season, with Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond also starting for the visitors.

Southampton starting XI: McCarthy, Cedric, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Armstrong, Obafemi, Ings, Redmond.

Subs: Gunn, Yoshida, Valery, Romeu, Boufal, Djenpo, Long.