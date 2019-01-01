'No way' - Brazil handed questionable penalty against Australia

The South Americans were gifted a 'soft' spot-kick in the opening 45 minutes against the Matildas

Australian fans and former players have questioned a penalty awarded to in the first-half of their Women's World Cup clash against the Matildas.

Brazilian attacker Santos went to ground in the 25th minute under pressure from Elise Kellond-Knight with VAR confirming the referee's decision to award a spot-kick.

Marta would make no mistake from the spot to put the South Americans ahead with former Socceroo Tim Cahill leading calls on social media that questioned the penalty being awarded.

Article continues below

Wow no way a penalty ..... #AUSBRA — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 13, 2019

Wow thats a weak call. Very harsh on Aus. #AUSvBRA — Daniel Garb (@DanielGarb) June 13, 2019

Just before Brazil's penalty, the Matildas were denied one of their own on VAR review with a handball in build-up ensuring no spot-kick was given.

Things would only get worse for in the first-half as Cristiane doubled Brazil's lead in the 38th minute.

The Matildas would grab a goal back before the break via Caitlin Foord with their World Cup campaign hanging by a thread.