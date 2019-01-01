No reason 'massive help' Solskjaer shouldn't keep Man Utd job, says Rashford

The England international has been thriving since the 45-year-old was placed in charge and hopes he is given a long-term contract this summer

Marcus Rashford has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to continue as manager, saying the caretaker has been "a massive help" in his development.

The attacker has been a key figure for United since Solskjaer was appointed in December, replacing Jose Mourinho until the end of the season while the club search for a full-time option.

Rashford has scored six goals in eight games under Solskjaer, double the tally he recorded in 14 matches under Mourinho this season.

United have won all but two of the 13 matches they have played in all competitions since the Norwegian's arrival, bringing them back in contention for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

With the whole team feeling the benefits from his experience as an Old Trafford star, Rashford is eager to keep improving with Solskjaer's help.

"For me, it's been a massive help having that type of guidance around me," he told Sky Sports.

"But he's been working with all of the players with everything he's got, you can see even the defenders are improving, the midfield is improving, the team's improved overall but we understand we can still take more steps forward.

"He has that know-how, the understanding, that's the kind of thing you just pick off naturally off these type of people. Even not just out on the pitch, having conversations about it, it all adds up. It's been a big turnaround. As long as we keep improving I don't see why [he shouldn't get the job permanently]."

Having the winning goalscorer of the 1999 final in charge of the team has brought memories of United's glory days back to the club and Rashford feels they have the potential to recreate those great achievements.

"When we were in Dubai, we were having a bit of banter when the manager was speaking to me, Anthony [Martial] and Jesse [Lingard], and I just mentioned his goal in the Champions League final," he added. "He was quick to let us understand that with what we have in this team, anything is possible and it's not far-fetched to say we can recreate those moments."

The 21-year-old's natural role is at centre-forward, but he has been used on both wings at various times in the United first-team. Not wanting to be stuck in one position all the time, he is happy to experiment with new roles and styles.

"I think nowadays, the time I've been developing, I've never wanted to be just a centre-forward," he added. "I want to be able to adapt, play different positions, different systems, I don't want to be just a centre-forward."

United are in action again on Sunday when they host at Old Trafford.