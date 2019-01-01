No Pulisic, big problem? USMNT will need to find new source of creativity against Canada

The Chelsea winger's absence comes at a terrible time as the U.S. attack will need to collectively step up in a must-win match

November was shaping up to be a hell of a month for the U.S. men's national team. Christian Pulisic was thriving, erasing any doubt that lingered following his much-discussed move to . Sergino Dest officially committed to the cause, forgoing overtures from a powerhouse team to commit to the . John Brooks is finally healthy and ready to rejoin the team, while Jordan Morris looks to have reached a level we haven't yet seen from the now-two-time Cup winner.

It all appeared to be coming together perfectly for Gregg Berhalter and the USMNT. Ahead of a must-win match against Canada, a match that will go a long way towards defining public opinion about this team, this coach and this program, the pieces all appeared to be falling into place.

But that optimism, that much-needed bit of positivity, didn't last long. Pulisic will miss out after suffering a hip injury in the aftermath of what might just be a career-best run of form. The Chelsea star has scored five goals over his last three Premier Leauge matches, finally breaking out of his shell at Stamford Bridge.

"This was a collaborative decision with the club, looking after the best interest of the player," Berhalter said of Pulisic's absence. "These decisions are always difficult because this group and the coaching staff, we want nothing more than to have Christian here, but it's a risk that we weren't willing to take at this time.

When asked about where goals will come from in the winger's absence, he added: "That's a good question. We're going to have to get creative to find that creativity. It's about putting the right personnel on the field to capitalize on some of the weaknesses we see against Canada. We'll use this week to determine that, but we certainly want to be aggressive in that game and we want to score some goals."

When looking at the stats, purely the numbers, the USMNT has scored 25 goals in the 11 matches Pulisic has played under Berhalter. It's a solid haul. Pulisic has scored five goals and provided three assists during that time, with one of those goals coming from the penalty spot. Again, a solid haul.

They say numbers never lie but, in cases like this, they can be misleading. Of those 25 goals, 17 were scored across three matches against Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago and Cuba. That leaves just eight for the other eight matches, a series of games that include lackluster displays against the likes of Curacao and as well as a pair of losses to rivals .

Without Pulisic, those numbers get even worse. There was the 3-0 loss to and the 1-0 loss to that preceded it. There was the 1-1 draw with as well.

If the recent match against Canada was evidence of anything, it's that the U.S. is struggling to create, even with Pulisic on the field. Despite having 57 per cent possession, the U.S. mustered just seven shots to Canada's nine. Just days after they smashed home seven goals against an overmatched Cuba, the U.S. were undone by a Canada capable of absorbing pressure. Canada didn't even have to worry about bending and not breaking. They barely even bent.

"If there's ever one thing that we work on, it's patience and to dominate the ball," said midfielder Sebastian Lletget. "I think, in that sense, we're prepared for it. If they do move to a formation that parks it more in the back, I think we are ready to disorganize them. It's one of the challenges of this game. It's not just a friendly. We're tight for points and we need them.

"We're definitely missing people like Christian and stuff, and obviously he's been a key player for this team as everyone knows," he added. "We have to have variety. We have to be creative. It's not like we don't have the players to do it. We don't need to sell ourselves short. We just need to believe in ourselves and do what Gregg asked us to do. The chances will come and I think it will be a much different game this time."

In order to change that narrative and make this game something different, the U.S. will need to find something different in attack. They'll need to scramble a Canada defense that lost its shield, defensive midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, just moments into last month's clash. They'll have to unsettle fullbacks Richie Laryea and Kamal Miller after Canada's backline, Laryea in particular, dominated their U.S. counterparts last time out.

That gives the U.S. some cause for concern as they head into Friday's rematch. Without Pulisic in the lineup, the U.S. will need to find that creativity elsewhere. Pulisic has been deployed in two roles under Berhalter, including as part of the manager's duel-10 system. Lletget is one player tailormade for that system, while Weston McKennie should be pencilled in as one of the first names on the teamsheet in midfield - even if he recently featured as a centerback with .

That leaves Jackson Yueill, Wil Trapp and Alfredo Morales to battle it out over Michael Bradley's place as the No.6 and, while none of those three has the creativity of Bradley, they do all have the ability to move the ball.

However, Pulisic's best play has been on the wing, and that's the position that will need to be addressed in his absence. Paul Arriola is a natural fit to step into a wing role, while Jordan Morris, fresh off an MLS Cup victory with the , could also feature out wide. Tyler Boyd is fresh off a golazo with as well. There are players there, but none of them are Pulisic. This USMNT can't replace Pulisic with just one player, and saying that isn't an insult. Pulisic's recent play with Chelsea has demonstrated that he can still show glimpses of being world-class.

Arriola sees that as a challenge. It's a challenge for the rest of the attacking group to pick up the slack and show this isn't a one-man team. It's a challenge for players looking to solidify their spots in Berhalter's ever-evolving system. And it's a challenge to take on a Canada team that wounded this group last month and put the USMNT's backs against the wall.

"For us, obviously, when you miss some of your best players, it's a bit of a different mentality, but it's also a perfect time for others to step up," Arriola said. "It's a perfect time to explain why this is more than a team and more than just one game. We're focused on a long journey with the staff and the players and I think it's time for us to step up as a whole, collectively.

"It doesn't matter who is in the attack. We know what we expect from each other and ourselves. We're going to face a good team against Canada so we'll need to bring our best."