'No one has given us anything!' - Guardiola furious after 'incredible' decision to not award Foden penalty

The Manchester City boss was left bewildered after seeing his midfielder tripped up in the box in Wednesday's win over Southampton

Pep Guardiola said it was "incredible" that Manchester City were not awarded a penalty for a potential foul on Phil Foden in Wednesday's win over Southampton.

City continued their dominance in the Premier League on Wednesday, taking down Southampton 5-2 with two goals from Kevin De Bruyne, two from Riyad Mahrez and one more from Ilkay Gundogan.

However, Manchester City could have had one more but were not awarded a penalty after a controversial sequence involving Foden.

What happened?

In the 31st minute, Foden broke through the Southampton defence and was one-on-one with goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Foden poked the ball around the Southampton goalkeeper, who slid out and made contact with the England star.

The Manchester City midfielder stumbled, but did not go down completely as he continued to play on.

After the play, the referee opted not to award a penalty, while a VAR check ruled that there was no foul.

"I'm an honest guy and I never like to dive," Foden told Sky Sports after the game. "100 per cent I thought it was a penalty."

What did Guardiola have to say?

"We won because of the quality of the players we had on the pitch," Guardiola told BBC Sport.



"It is just incredible that penalty was not given. One day they are going to explain why. I do not understand it. It's incredible that in four and a half years we have won everything ourselves. No one has given us anything."

Up next for Manchester City

Guardiola's men face a short turnaround as they are back in action on Saturday against Fulham.

Article continues below

After that, they'll move on to Champions League play as they take on Borussia Monchengladbach in their last-16 second-leg clash.

City earned a 2-0 victory in the first leg and will look to close out the Bundesliga side as they aim to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

Further reading