No offers for Man Utd & Chelsea target Sancho but Dortmund give no guarantees he'll stay put

The England winger is attracting interest from Premier League clubs and could well depart the Bundesliga title hopefuls in the summer

sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that there has been no contact from any clubs interested in signing Jadon Sancho, but could give no guarantees that he will not be leaving in the summer.

Sancho has been in impressive form for the side in the 2019-20 campaign and his latest strike, in a 5-0 win over Union Berlin, meant he became the first player ever to score 25 goals in the Bundesliga before his 20th birthday.

The international had previously taken Horst Koppels' record as he became the youngest player to score 22 goals in 's top-flight following his effort in the 3-3 draw with RB Leipzig on December 17.

Indeed, his impact both in Germany and for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions have seen Premier League clubs inevitably take note as they look to secure one of the brightest young talents in Europe.

As revealed by Goal, Manchester United are keen on taking the 19-year-old to Old Trafford although Chelsea are confident they will have the upper hand in negotiations, with the Blues ready to break their transfer record to sign him.

are another who have been linked with a move for the former youngster but Zorc is adamant that there have not yet been any offers for the Dortmund winger.

He told Sport Bild: "The fact is no other club has contacted us so far about Jadon.

"[I can’t] reliably answer today [if Sancho will stay at Dortmund beyond the summer]. What I can say for sure is that he feels very comfortable with us. Otherwise he could not produce such [high-level] performances week after week.

"He is a phenomenon and is now producing top performances. And he rarely takes a break on the pitch, helping the team with their defensive work. He is hard-working and gets the greatest of respect from me."

Sancho and his team-mates were surprisingly beaten by in the DFB-Pokal third round on Tuesday night, despite Erling Haaland continuing his remarkable scoring run that his seen him score eight goals in four matches.

Lucien Favre's side will turn their attention back to Bundesliga matters next, however, as they face at BayArena on Saturday with the aim of closing the gap to league leaders .