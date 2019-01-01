‘No-look Jorginho better than stylish Hazard’ – Chelsea star sees penalty precision saluted

Former Blues winger Pat Nevin admits a Belgian playmaker was impressive in his routine, but an Italy international midfielder is considered to top him

Eden Hazard may have been a “stylish” penalty taker for but Jorginho’s no-look approach makes him even deadlier from 12 yards, claims Pat Nevin.

The Blues have had to pass spot-kick duty on this season after seeing a talismanic presence head to during the summer transfer window.

Fortunately for Frank Lampard, he has plenty of capable performers on his books at Stamford Bridge.

Ross Barkley boasts the self-belief required to convert, but did attract criticism after spurning a golden opportunity during a Champions League clash with Valencia.

World Cup winner Pedro has also stepped up this season, while Jorginho made no mistake during a 2-0 Premier League win over .

Lampard has sought to make it clear that the Italy international midfielder is now the go-to man for Chelsea, with Nevin considering that to be the right call.

The former Blues winger told the club’s official website of a man with a rather unique approach: “I know we all loved Eden Hazard’s stunningly stylish penalties over the past few seasons, but honestly I think Jorginho’s method is even better than his.

“Chelsea fans still have our number five’s missed penalty against Man City in the shoot-out at Wembley in mind. In open play he has only ever missed one penalty, and he scored on the rebound with that one.

“His numbers are great, but it is the way that he does that little hop, sends the keeper one way and then calmly rolls it the other way that impresses me. It impresses me almost as much as the fact that he doesn’t look at the ball when he kicks it.

“Even Eden has to look at the ball a millisecond before he takes his penalties. Usually by then, the keeper has moved anyway, but Jorginho never looks down. It is an amazing ability and one few keepers have ever had to deal with before anywhere else in the world.

Article continues below

“I will admit that my heart was in my mouth when he stepped up [against Brighton], after me telling the world how great his penalties were just the day before, but I needn’t have worried.

“I do hope he can keep taking them for a long time, even if he misses the odd one. It will look bad when he does miss, as the keeper will just bend down and pick it up without needing to dive, but everybody eventually misses now and again. Stick by him and we will almost certainly benefit.”

Chelsea will return to European action on Wednesday when they take in a trip to , before heading into the next international break on the back of a domestic date with .