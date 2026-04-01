No 'FIFA virus'... Injury strikes Al-Nasr's first-team players ahead of the match against Al-Najma

Injuries have struck Al-Nasr’s first-team squad just a few hours before their match against Al-Najma in the Saudi Roshen League.

Al-Nassr will host Al-Najma on Friday at Al-Awal Park Stadium in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

Forty-eight hours before the match, Saudi journalist Ali Al-Anzi confirmed via his official account on ‘X’ that the French duo Mohamed Simakan and Kingsley Coman, Al-Nassr’s star players, had not taken part in the team’s group training sessions.

Al-Anzi explained that the players were at the club’s medical clinic on Wednesday, having been suffering from some pain in recent days.

The Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah had confirmed that Simakan was suffering from pain in his quadriceps, whilst Coman was suffering from pain in his hamstring and calf, sustained on Tuesday.

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The pair will undergo medical scans on Wednesday to determine the nature of their injuries and how long they will be out of action.

This comes despite the pair not being included in the France squad during the ‘FIFA virus’ international break this March.

Koman and Simakan are considered key players for Al-Nassr this season and have played a major role in the team’s current lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League table with 67 points, three points clear of second-placed Al-Hilal.

Koman has featured in 32 matches for Al-Nassr since the start of the current season, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists, whilst Simakan has appeared in 28 matches, scoring four goals.