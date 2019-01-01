No confidence - Rudan slams Phoenix for moving game to Sydney

The coach wasn't happy about the call to relocate a match

Wellington coach Mark Rudan has criticised the club's decision to move an A-League home match to after the Phoenix went down 1-0 in the game against Sydney FC at Campbelltown Stadium.

Sky Blues striker Adam Le Fondre scored the winner from the spot in Saturday's contest, with sixth-placed Wellington now vulnerable to a late-season charge from Newcastle Jets - who are six points behind with a game in hand.

The Phoenix, who attracted 23,000 people to Eden Park last week, was forced to relocate the Sydney FC match because of the unavailability of Westpac Stadium due to a festival at the venue.

But Rudan slammed the decision by the club hierarchy, suggesting there was a lack of confidence in his team to succeed while also mentioning the availability of Eden Park.

"I made it quite clear to the football club how I felt about playing in Sydney, which should have been a home game for us," Rudan said.

"I also said, 'It better not come back to bite us as well'.

"Put it this way: I didn't think the club thought or had the confidence, that we would have the season that we're having at the start of the season when they made that decision.

"We had almost 23,000 at Eden Park last week. We could've played there again today.

"But I don't think they had the confidence or the trust in my players and my coaching staff to have played (well) and found an alternative in New Zealand."

Article continues below

Only 5,115 supporters turned up to Campbelltown to watch Saturday's match - with the majority being Sydney FC fans.

The Phoenix have a week off before returning to NSW for a match against Central Coast in Gosford on March 9.