Nketiah’s Leeds United held by Sheffield Wednesday

The Whites were unable to get a victory in South Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon

Eddie Nketiah came on as a second-half substitute as drew 0-0 with at Hillsborough in the Championship on Saturday.

He was on target in the midweek draw at , but Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa - who has received a lot of criticism for not starting the 20-year old - overlooked him again with Patrick Bamford preferred instead.

46' One change for #LUFC at the break, Eddie Nketiah replaces Patrick Bamford up front. 0-0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 26, 2019

The former striker was ineffective in the first half, and Nketiah replaced him after the break.

It was a drab affair in South Yorkshire, with none of the combined seven shots on target from the sides finding the back of the net.

Nketiah was responsible for one of Leeds' three shots on target. He successfully attempted his three dribbles, had 28 touches on the ball and made nine accurate passes at the rate of 81.8%.

The loanee won his only aerial duel while winning six of 10 ground duels. On the defensive side he made one tackle and interception each.

Article continues below

Leeds have not won away from home since September 15 when they claimed a 2-0 win at Barnsley, losing two and drawing two since then.

Saturday's draw was a missed opportunity for Leeds to go top of the Championship temporarily, pending results elsewhere, and they are at risk of falling outside the promotion places.

They will be back at Elland Road on November 2 to tackle Queens Park .