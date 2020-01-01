Nketiah hails Arsenal’s ‘mature performance’ against Portsmouth

A dominant FA Cup triumph over Pompey earned praise from the Anglo-Ghanaian who was among the goalscorers for Mikel Arteta's men

Eddie Nketiah commended for producing a "mature" performance in Monday’s 2-0 win against Portsmouth.

The Gunners went into this encounter on the back of their exit to Olympiacos, however, they earned a quarter-final berth at the expense of the League One team.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos put Mikel Arteta’s men ahead in the first half before Nketiah doubled the lead in the 51st minute thanks to Reiss Nelson’s cross.

📞 The call went out... and Eddie answered again



😎 @EddieNketiah9 pic.twitter.com/7sTKQsXv9Y — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 2, 2020

The youngster- who now boasts of three goals in his last four starts for the Gunners was quick to laud the performance of his youthful side, while expressing his delight with his strike.

“Mature performance from the team to book a place in the quarter-finals. Happy to get another goal for Arsenal . God is good!" Nketiah tweeted.

Mature performance from the team to book a place in the Quarter-finals. Happy to get another goal for @Arsenal . God is good! 📞⚽🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/q6KddpN3fc — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) March 2, 2020

Having qualified for the competition’s quarter-final, Arsenal will welcome to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

There, they would hope secure maximum points in their quest to end Premier League well after a stuttering start to the season.